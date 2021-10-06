Ex-MMDA spokesman Pialago files CoC as Malasakit Movement Partylist nominee

FORMER Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) spokesman Celine Pialago filed her certificate of candidacy (CoC) as the first nominee of the Malasakit Movement Partylist on Wednesday.

Pialago and members of the party arrived at the Harbor Garden of Sofitel Manila in Pasay City at 8:22 a.m.

“Alam naman natin na ang fronlline ay nasa community level, nasa grassroots. Ito na ang tamang panahon upang ang mga nagmamalasakit ay mapagmalasakitan din. We will push for standard benefits para sa barangayan—mga kagawad, tanod, barangay health workers—to improve their quality of living. (We know that the frontlines are at a community level, in the grassroots. Now's the right time to show concern and appreciation to them. We will push for standard benefits for village workers to improve their quality of living),” she said.

Pialogo said that, once elected, they will help prioritize the provision of benefits for community health workers and hazard pay for traffic constables and street sweepers.

She emphasized that each sector that they aim to represent was mirrored by their list of nominees, with the inclusion of OFWs and social workers, among others.

Pialago is also a spokesman of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), and she said in her speech that she is willing to continue working with NTF-ELCAC and be their voice in the House of Representatives if elected.