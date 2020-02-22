Ex-NPA rebel slain in Sorsogon

LEGAZPI CITY –– A former member of the New People’s Army (NPA) was shot and killed in Casiguran town in Sorsogon province on Saturday afternoon.

Police Captain Marmay Fartingca, chief of the Casiguran police, said Antonio Benzon, 37, a resident of Barangay Sta. Cruz was shot several times by unidentified men in front of the town’s cockpit in Barangay Colambis around 2 p.m. The victim died instantly due to multiple bullet wounds.

“The possible motive is the retaliation of NPA since the victim already surrendered to the government,” Fartingca said.

Fartingca said Benzon surrendered to the government on June 11, 2018.

