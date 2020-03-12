“Ex-PBB housemate Argel Saycon on Ivana Alawi: ‘Sobrang kalog niya’”

Argel Saycon is set to work with Ivana Alawi in the upcoming teleserye ‘Ang Lihim ni Ligaya.’

Ex-Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) housemate Argel Saycon is currently on a roll – working on one project after another.

Right now, he is busy playing the role of Fonzi, a character originally played by Baron Geisler on screen back in the early 2000s, via the musical re-imagining of Tabing Ilog.

Apart from the said project, Argel is also set to take on an exciting role in the upcoming teleserye Ang Lihim ni Ligaya starring Ivana Alawi.

According to the ex-PPB housemate, he feels excited to work not just with Ivana, but also the veteran actors who are part of the show.

“Yes po excited din po ako. Excited rin po akong maka-work ‘yung ibang beteranong artista na nandu’n. Para matuto din ako at ma-experience ko ‘yung sa taping-taping ganu’n. First time ko pong mag-teleserye,” he told PUSH in an interview.

Teasing about what fans can expect from the show, he said: “Kababata po ni Ligaya (Ms. Ivana Alawi). Kababata niya ako sa island.”

When asked about whether or not his character has romantic involvement with the character of Ivana in the show, Argel was quick to say he isn’t sure yet as of writing.

The 20-year-old actor, who has already gone through workshops with Ivana, shared the things he found out from the sexy actress-turned-YouTube star during their first few encounters.

“Si Ms. Ivana kasi una ko siyang nakasama sa workshop. Nakapag-usap kami. Sobrang kalog niya na ‘yung personality niya sobrang strong. T’saka sobrang magaling siya makisama sa ibang tao kahit Ivana Alawi na siya. Parang pag kinausap mo siya, wala kang mafi-feel na ‘ah ganito pala siya’. Parang ka-level mo lang, parang normal na tao lang,” he said.

Meanwhile, fans can expect to see more of Argel in Tabing Ilog The Musical, which runs until April 26 at the Dolphy Theater.