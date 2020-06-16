“Ex-‘PBB’ housemate Karen Reyes shares birthday message for daughter Olivia”

Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Karen Reyes shared her birthday message for her daughter, Olivia, who turned 3.

On Instagram on Tuesday, June 16, the actress posted photos of her with Olivia, her first child with her partner Raymund “Sarkie” Sarangay, the lead vocalist of the band Silent Sanctuary.

“To my Olivia… Happy happy 3rd birthday, Anak! Ikaw, kayo ni Lukas ang dahilan kung bakit malakas, masaya at matapang ako.. Sobrang swerte ko saiyo Bebu ko, meron akong malusog, bibo, malambing at mabait na anak syempre makulit,” she said.

“Mahal na nahal kita, anak kahit lagi na tayong nagaaway hahahaha. Sana lumaki kang mabait ha. Mahal na mahal kita!” she added.

Aside from Olivia, Karen and Sarkie also have another child, Lucas, who will turn 1 this July.

Karen formally introduced her children via a vlog entry she released on Mother’s Day.

Karen joined the teen edition of “PBB” in 2012.