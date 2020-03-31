“Ex ‘PBB’ housemate Mich Dulce helps design internationally-approved protective gear for medical frontliners”

Mich Dulce, along with her fellow fashion designers, developed an internationally-approved protective gear for frontliners in the medical field.

Mich Dulce, one of the housemates from the first-ever season of Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, may have just achieved a groundbreaking feat in this time of the COVID-19 crisis.

Mich, a fashion designer by profession, shared that she and her fellow designers in the industry have successfully developed internationally-approved protective gear for medical frontliners.

“First suit approved for doctor’s use with direct & critical exposure to patients by Infectious Disease Specialist and Chief Medical Officer of The Medical City Sta, Rosa Laguna Dr. Jesus Julio Ancheta! The first suit was made by Joey Socco and her team with Tafetta SBL chosen and donated by family and friends of Dr. Reina Diane Tajonera and Dothy Atienza using our patterns and techpack,” she shared in an Instagram post.

In what could probably be a one-of-kind protective gear in the Philippines, the materials that would be used in the production of the suit will allow medical frntliners to reuse them again and again according to the 38-year-old fashion designer.

“Approved material used is Tafetta SBL (Tafetta with Silver Back Lining) and this can be washed and reused and disinfected again and again. YAY! So GO hive mind let’s find this fabric! Silver side goes inside the suit,” she stated.

Mich then thanked Vice President Leni Robredo for helping them get the much-needed approval for the production of the suits which will come in various sizes.

“Thank you, Office Of The Vice President @lenirobredo for facilitating the approval.

We ask everyone to make this suit in large first, and we will be uploading another approved pattern for women frontliners in small and medium (2 piece so that easy to use the toilet, a feminist pattern!). Plus the pattern graded to medium as soon as possible,” she said.

According to the Office of the Vice President, the suits have been “medically reviewed” in Berkeley, California.

She then encouraged those who are producing other suits to keep on making with whatever resources they have right now to help the health workers.

“Super naiyak kami! For everyone who is making using other fabrics, don’t worry. They can still be allocated to other health workers / staff appropriately! Let’s just all keep making what we can! Again link to patterns and tech pack where we will also upload the new patterns in bio,” she said.

Other designers involved in the making of the pattern are Kendi Maristela, Lea Empalmado, and AJ Dimarucot.

Some of Mich Dulce’s well-known clients as a fashion designer are pop legend Lady Gaga and Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester.

Mich entered Pinoy Big Brother back in 2006. Apart from PBB, Dulce has also made an appearance in the ABS-CBN comedy show John En Shirley.

She is also a vocalist for several bands including Death By Tampon, Us-2 Evil-0, and The Male Gaze.