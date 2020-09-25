“Ex-PBB housemate Mitch Talao, partner expecting baby girl”

Former ‘Pinoy Big Brother: Otso’ housemate Mitch Talao and her partner Dudz Ibanez are expecting a baby girl.

Former Pinoy Big Brother: Otso housemate Mitch Talao and her partner Dudz Ibanez are expecting a baby girl.

Mitch made the announcement on Wednesday, September 23, with a sonogram of their baby that said “GIRL.”

In the caption, Mitch simply wrote: “It’s a baby girl.”

It was last June when Mitch first announced that she and Dudz are expecting an addition to their family by sharing snaps of their firstborn son, Eros, holding a sonogram.

Mitch, a transgender woman, made PBB history during her stay in 2019 after she married her partner Dudz Ibañez on national TV—marking the first LGBTQ+ union on the reality show.

In their guest appearance on morning talk show Magandang Buhay , the couple shared that it was Dudz, who is a lesbian, who conceived their son.

In the same episode, they also shared their plans of having a bigger family in the future.

“Plano po talaga namin sundan si Eros. Hindi man po baby boy o baby girl, kahit ano po ibibigay ni Lord, basta healthy-ng baby po,” Mitch said.