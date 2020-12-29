“Ex ‘PBB’ housemate Patrick Sugui gets engaged”

Patrick Sugui is now engaged to Aeriel Garcia.

Former Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) housemate Patrick Sugui is now engaged to his longtime girlfriend Aeriel Garcia.

The 26-year-old actor wrote a sweet message for Aeriel as he shared a photo of himself and his now-fiancée wearing her engagement ring.

“12.28.20. I’ll love you forever, that’s all I’ll do,” Patrick simply wrote.

Aeriel, for her part, shared a video from the sweet proposal where Patrick filled the room with flower petals and candles.

Before popping the question, Patrick made a speech and said: “And today, I want to fulfill that promise. I love you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?” To which Aeriel responded with “Yes, babe.”

“I’m so glad you found me in time. You brought a lot of sunshine into my life. You filled me with happiness. You gave me more joy than I could ever dream of. And no one, no one can take your place,” Aeriel wrote in the caption.

Watch the video below:

Among those who congratulated the couple’s closest friends in showbiz including Kathryn Bernardo, Gabbi Garcia, and Chie Filomeno.

Kathryn wrote: “Ready na kaming flower girls! I love you guys!”

Gabbi wrote: “NAIIYAK AKOOO ANG SAYA SAYA KO FOR BOTH OF YOU!”

Donnalyn Bartolome wrote: “Awwe Aeriel! congratulations! So so happy for u!”

Patrick rose to fame after appearing in Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Clash of 2010. He has also appeared in ABS-CBN teleseryes such as Princess and I, FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, The General’s Daughter, and 24/7.