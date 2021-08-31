Ex-PCG commandant Reuben Lista succumbs to Covid-19

RETIRED Admiral Reuben “Ben” Lista, former commandant of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), died on Tuesday morning, according to the PCG.

In a phone interview with The Manila Times, Commodore Armand Balilo, concurrent spokesman, said Lista died from complications related to the coronavirus disease 2019 or Covid-19.

Balilo said the former commandant initially got better but had cardiac arrest on Monday.

Admiral George Ursabia Jr., PCG commandant, expressed his “sincere condolences” to Lista’s family.

“For PCG Commandant, CG Admiral George V Ursabia Jr., Admiral Lista will always be remembered for his leadership of the Philippine maritime industry, particularly for his dedicated public service in the PCG where he rose from the ranks,” Ursabia said in a statement on Tuesday.

The retired admiral, served as the 16th PCG commandant from 2001 to 2003. He was also commander of the Marine Environmental Protection Command (MEPC) and deputy commandant for administration and served several Coast Guard Districts (CGD).

Lista also served in the Philippine Navy (PN) as head of various major shore commands.



A sportsman, Lista was also the president of the Philippine Bowling Congress and the National Sports Association for Bowling.

He was part of the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy (PMMA) in 1969 where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Marine Transportation degree at the top of his class.

He also had graduate degrees from the United States (US) Naval Postgraduate School and Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) where was described as “the most decorated PMMA graduate” to serve the PN and PCG.

The retired admiral also served as chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) and president of the Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC) until his death.