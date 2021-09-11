Ex-PNP chief Sinas back as undersecretary at Duterte’s office

CONTROVERSIAL former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Debold Sinas is back, this time as undersecretary at President Rodrigo Duterte’s office, Malacañang said on Saturday.

In a text message, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed Sinas’ appointment as “Undersecretary of the Office of the President.”

Sinas served as the 25th chief PNP for six months from November 2020 until his retirement on May 7, 2021.

The former top national police chief became controversial for the mañanita party held for his 55th birthday last year at the height of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic when mass gatherings were banned.

Duterte has defended Sinas, saying that he would not remove the official from his post despite the controversy.

The President also said Sinas is as good as pardoned, noting that the criticisms against him over the birthday celebration are nothing compared to corruption.

Sinas, for his part, has told critics to “move on” from the issue and instead file complaints against him at the proper venues.



A graduate of the Philippine Military Academy “Hinirang” Class of 1987, Sinas has served as director of the National Capital Regional Police Office.

He was also the chief of the Central Visayas police.

Sinas was replaced by Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar as PNP chief.