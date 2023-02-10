Ex-rebel in Zambales yields

OLONGAPO CITY—An alleged member of a communist group operating in Zambales province has voluntarily surrendered to authorities, the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) said.

In a statement Thursday (Feb. 9), the PRO3 identified the rebel as “Ka Jack,” who belonged to Kilusang Larangan Guerilla West Zambales.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rebel surrendered to nearby Pampanga province and turned over his .38-caliber, some bullets and a hand grenade.

His surrender was facilitated by the various police and military units in Pampanga.

FEATURED STORIES

Brig. Gen. Cesar Pasiwen, director of PRO3, called on other communist rebels to “return to the government’s side and contribute to securing and ensuring lasting peace and order for every Filipino.”

RELATED STORY:

2 NPA rebels surrender in Zambales

JPV

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>