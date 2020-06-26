Ex-Sen. Ramon Revilla Sr., 93

PHILIPPINE movie icon and former senator Ramon Revilla, Sr. has passed on, his son, Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla, Jr. confirmed on Friday.

Revilla, Jr. made the announcement via Facebook video.

“Wala na po ang tatay ko (My father is gone. Please pray for him),” he said in between tears.

The video was taken inside a room showing the grieving Revilla clan.

Revilla, Sr., began his career as an action star in the ’50s before going into government service.

He made a showbiz comeback in the ’70s and immortalized iconic characters “Nardong Putik “(1972) and “Pepeng Agimat” (1973) on the big screen.