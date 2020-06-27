Ex-senator Revilla Sr.’s wake for family only, says son

THE wake of the late senator, Ramon Revilla Sr. will be open only to family, Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The remains of the Revilla patriarch, who passed away on Friday in an undisclosed hospital, was transferred to the Revilla compound at 305 Aguinaldo Highway, Bacoor City, Cavite on Saturday afternoon.

“The family requests the public to give us and close friends time to grieve privately until further notice,” Sen. Bong Revilla added.

Born Jose Acuña Bautista in Imus, Cavite, the former senator, was speculated to have sired more than 20 children with different women. As of this writing, only members of the Revilla-Bautista clan are allowed inside the Revilla residence.

The late legislator authored the Public Works Act of 1995 (Republic Act 8150), amendments to the Dangerous Drugs Act, the Children’s Media Act (Republic Act 8370), which promotes child-friendly television programs, and key amendments to the country’s gun laws.

Incumbent senators led by Senate President Vicente Sotto 3rd, mourned the demise of a former colleague, the legendary action star-turned-politician, who succumbed to heart failure at the age of 93.

The Senate President conveyed on Friday night his condolences to the family, saying the elder Revilla had a kind and good heart. “I share the grief of the family of my good friend and former colleague, former Sen. Ramon Revilla Sr., ‘Don Ramon’ to many of us, on his passing this afternoon. His love for the masses and his deep concern for the welfare of our underprivileged brothers and sisters was an inspiring light that laid down the parameters of authentic public service,” he said.

Sotto, who worked with Revilla from the 9th Congress in 1992 until the 12th Congress in 2004, said the elder Revilla taught him that “public adulation was not and should never be used as a benchmark for who and what a true public servant is.”

“As our nation mourns his passing, may his family be comforted with the fact that their patriarch was well loved by the people. Thank you for the friendship and the lessons, Don Ramon. May your soul rest in eternal peace,” Sotto said.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri said Revilla was a real-life hero who had a profound influence on the country. He said Revilla did well in all his endeavors—as an actor, producer and politician.

“Ramon Revilla did it all, and he did it all well. His films entertained and shaped generation upon generation of Filipino audiences. As an actor, he was so good at making us believe in his characters’ outsize strength and invincibility that I can hardly believe that he’s gone,” Zubiri said.

“What was truly remarkable about him was that his real-life work easily overshadowed the heroics of his film roles. He was a hero both on and off screen,” he added.

Sen. Richard Gordon expressed his sympathy to the Revilla family. He said the elder Revilla was not only a legendary public servant when he was a member of the Senate, but was also a legend in the movie industry.

“To Bong and the rest of the Revilla family, I’m extremely sorry for your father’s passing. I hope the warmth and sympathy of numerous friends who love and cherish him will provide comfort in this moment of grief,” Gordon said.

“My wife, Kate, and I offer prayers and condolences. Keep strong always, Bong. We are behind you,” he added.

Senators Sherwin Gatchalian and Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara likewise expressed their sympathy on Twitter.