Ex-soldier hurt in shooting in Sorsogon

LEGAZPI CITY –– A retired member of the Philippine Army was hurt in a shooting in Donsol town in Sorsogon province on Wednesday night.

Major Jose Michael Aurelio, chief of the Donsol police, said while standing beside his motorcycle, Nomer Dacillo, 59, was shot by an unidentified gunman in Barangay Rawis at 11:40 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dacillo suffered bullet wounds in his stomach and left foot and was taken to the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital.

The police recovered six cartridge cases of unknown caliber and four unfired live bullets of unknown caliber.

FEATURED STORIES

Investigators have yet to determine the motive behind the attack.

LZB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ