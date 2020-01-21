Ex-STL operator arrested for illegal firearms

ILIGAN CITY –– Police arrested a businessman and former small town lottery (STL) operator here for failing to show the documents for several firearms he kept at home.

Police Major Rixell Torayno, chief of the Iligan City Police Station 1, said Jason Nadayag, who used to manage an STL and was involved in financing “suertres,” was arrested at his house in Barangay Luinab based on a search warrant issued by Judge Anisah Amanodin-Umpa of Regional Trial Court Branch 2 here.

Police seized from Nadayag’s house a 9mm pistol loaded with eight bullets, a shotgun loaded with six bullets, a barrel bolt of Super 38 pistol, and gun accessories such as a silencer, a barrel bushing, and five magazines loaded with ammunition.

Nadayag, however, denied owning the firearms, according to Torayno.

“He said the firearms are owned by the security agency where his former security guards worked but he could not show the papers to validate his claims,” Torayno said.

Nadayag used to have security guards when he was still engaged in suertres because running such business involved security risks.

“It was the time when there was a threat of abduction among

businessmen like him,” Torayno said.

Nadayag refused to talk to the media./lzb

