Ex-VP Binay makes political comeback as senatorial bet

FORMER Vice President Jejomar “Jojo” Cabauatan Binay on Thursday filed his certificate of candidacy (CoC) for senator in the May 2022 elections to mark his comeback into the political arena.

He filed his CoC at the Commission on Elections center at the Harbor Garden Tent of Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City.

Binay in a statement said he saw that the people were severely neglected during the pandemic and “we need to help them get up”.

“The first priority should be to help the four million of our countrymen who have lost their jobs, the more than three million families who are starving, and the thousands of small businesses that have closed,” he said.

The former vice president also said that “we must work together” in the long run, to “rebuild the economy” by creating jobs, “reform the healthcare system” and focus on the “safety, welfare, and well -being of the people”.

Binay said his “over 30 years of experience in public service” is what he will present to the people.

“We have done something for our countrymen. And we have much more to do,” he said.

Binay will still run under his own United Nationalist Alliance (UNA).

UNA replaced the former United Opposition (UNO) coalition for the 2013 midterm elections, before it was launched as a single political party on July 1, 2015 for his candidacy in the 2016 presidential election where he was defeated.

Binay was invited to join the senatorial slate of presidential aspirant Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson and his running mate, Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto 3rd.