Ex-White House counselor Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19

Kellyanne Conway Donald TrumpKellyanne Conway Donald Trump

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 12, 2019 US President Donald Trump sits alongside Kellyanne Conway (L), Counselor to the President, during a meeting on the opioid epidemic in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

Kellyanne Conway, a former counselor to U.S. President Donald Trump, on Friday said she had tested positive for COVID-19.

“My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,” Conway tweeted.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump also tested positive for COVID-19, the president announced in a tweet early on Friday.


