Ex-White House counselor Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19

Kellyanne Conway, a former counselor to U.S. President Donald Trump, on Friday said she had tested positive for COVID-19.

“My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,” Conway tweeted.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump also tested positive for COVID-19, the president announced in a tweet early on Friday.



