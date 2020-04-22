Exadel Announces Appery.io COVID-19 Virtual Hackathon to Engage Global Developer Community

Global hackathon invites developers to build digital solutions designed to support individuals and businesses during coronavirus pandemic

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Exadel (www.exadel.com), a global provider of digital platform engineering solutions and services, today announced it will be hosting the “Appery.io COVID-19 Virtual Hackathon” that invites developers from all over the world to build digital solutions that solve challenges posed by the Coronavirus. The Appery.io COVID-19 Virtual Hackathon begins April 22, 2020 at 9 a.m. PDT with final submissions due May 6, 2020 by 11:59 p.m. PDT. Applications will be judged by a panel of experts with up to $1,000 in cash prizes awarded.

Sign-up for the Appery.io COVID-19 Virtual Hackathon today: ( https://covid.appery.io/ )

Using Appery.io, a low-code application development platform created by Exadel and used by nearly 500,000 developers worldwide, participants are encouraged to build applications that help groups and businesses most impacted by COVID-19. Projects should focus on areas like healthcare, mental health, assistance for the elderly or vulnerable, improving remote work, financial stability or maintaining a sense of community. Developers are free to be as innovative and unique as possible with minimal restrictions on application type or theme.

Participants are welcome to register and submit their applications starting April 22, 2020. Submissions close May 6, 2020 and will be judged by a panel of experts according to a range of relevant criteria. A virtual, live ceremony will take place on May 10, 2020 where finalists will be recognized. Prizes will be awarded as follows:

First-Place – $1,000 and an Appery.io Annual Pro Subscription Second-Place – $500 and an Appery.io Annual Pro Subscription Third-Place – $250 and an Appery.io Annual Pro Subscription

For more information on how to get started, FAQ’s and guidelines please visit: ( https://covid.appery.io/ )

“While physical interaction is being limited in many global communities, it’s important to find ways to connect and support one another in alternative settings,” said Fima Katz, CEO and President of Exadel. “By hosting this hackathon, we hope to bring together the developer community in a meaningful way where they can innovate and experiment with projects aimed at helping those who need it most. We look forward to reviewing and gaining inspiration from the submissions.”

About Exadel

Exadel is a leading digital platform engineering services provider. Through technical software development, Exadel helps Fortune 500 clients accelerate their digital transformations by providing innovative solutions, services and engineering expertise. Exadel enables clients to engage competitively with their customers by delivering products and platforms at optimal efficiency. With 20+ locations and delivery centers across the US and Europe, Exadel solves the most complex engineering problems using recognized agile practices, offering a high-quality and skilled mix of multi-shore resources with deep knowledge of advanced technologies.

About Appery.io

Appery.io is a low-code, rapid development, integration and deployment platform created by Exadel for delivering cross-device apps in the enterprise. It combines enterprise-grade integration middleware with a browser-based rapid development environment and mobile backend services to accelerate enterprise mobilization. Appery.io enables developers and business analysts to rapidly create and run apps that help businesses of all sizes increase revenues and improve productivity.

