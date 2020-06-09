Excellent News Dudes, Here’s The First Trailer For ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’

Bill & Ted Face the Music is slated to arrive in August of this year, almost three decades after we last saw Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter together in 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.

Late last year, we got out first glimpse of the third instalment in the franchise with a series of screen grabs that showed Reeves and Winter reprising their iconic roles, along with Kid Cudi, who is set to portray himself.

Now, we have our first official trailer for the next chapter in the Bill & Ted story. It’s roughly as cheesy and ridiculous as you’d expect, and sees our titular heroes return to the magical time-traveling telephone booth in order to travel to the future and steal a song from themselves that will unite the world. The trailer also sees Bill and Ted reunite with Death, whose role has been reprised by fan favourite William Sadler.

While it’s a welcome hit of nostalgia for sure, there’s also some new faces set to appear in the film’s third instalment, such as Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving, who have been cast as Bill and Ted’s daughters. The script was written by Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson, both of whom developed the scripts for the first two instalments.

Watch the trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music below. It’s out in Australia on Thursday, 27th August.

