“EXCLUSIVE: Ana Roces reveals secrets of being a ‘vampire’”

Ana Roces also talks about her other career outside of showbiz.

Hanggang ngayon ay napapanatili pa rin ni Ana Roces ang kanyang ganda at the age of 42. Sa storycon nga ng pelikula na balik-tambalan nila ni Andrew E sa Viva na may working title na Pak Boys ay napa-wow maging ang mga co-stars niya sa pelikula.

Deskripsyon nga nila kay Ana para raw itong isang bampira na hindi tumatanda.

“Of course, nakakakilig naman na… siyempre,I would take that as a compliment, di ba, so nakakakilig naman but of course I don’t feel like a ‘vampire’ everyday,” reaksyon ni Ana sa PUSH .

“Kasi siyempre, parang when you have kids hindi mo naman naiisip yon all the time, kasi you prioritize them more than yourself di ba? I don’t really… something na lagi kong iniisip but now nga tha tI’m in my 40s mas nag-effort ako to take care of my skin talaga than in my younger years,” patuloy ng aktres.

Bukod sa showbiz world ay pinasok dinpala ni Ana ang maging isang image builder.

“When I’m not working, I also do seminars, I facilitate seminars for professional image development for companies,” pagbabahagi pa niya.

Lahad pa niya, “Ang ginagawa ko do’n I speak, so it’s more like teaching, giving a seminar, training on appearance behavior communication. Like how to present yourself. How to dress-up, how to put make-up, take care of yourself to be a better version of yourself and boost your confidence.

“And I also give tips, a lot of tips kasi siyempre when people work every day napapabayaan mo na yung sarili mo. Kaya I give them tips on how to develop the habit of taking care of yourself more.

“Kasi nga at the end, once you are happy with the way you present on how you look you will have more confidence—you will do better in your job and you will communicate more, you communicate better, more positive, you will radiate positivity in your work – things like that.”

Si Ana rin mismo ang gumagawa ng programs na kanyang itinuturo sa mga kompanyang nagha-hire ng kanyang services. Inaral daw niya ito sa New York.

“I make my own programs. Inaral ko ito ha, I mean, it’s not something na parang ginoogle ko lang, no! I went to New York, I took up Corporate Etiquette in 2013. Tapos I also did a course on image mastery, so yon. And I make my own programs na ituturo ko. Kaya now you know, so I have to walk the talk,” sabay tawa ng aktres.

“So tinuturuan ko sila how to put on make-up, how to take care of your skin, kasi nga siyempre, when you face people, people see your face, they will see what you wear and how you look. I mean, it’s truth, it’s reality, di ba,so people will make an impression of you based on what they see,” dagdag pa niAna.

Samantala, ano ba ang meron sa showbiz at bakit hindi niya ito maiwan-iwan?