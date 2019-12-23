“EXCLUSIVE: Arci Munoz reveals the most expensive ticket she purchased to watch BTS live”
Arci Munoz shared with PUSH how she became a fan of BTS.
Arci Munoz described watching BTS at the iHeartRadio 2019 Jingle Ball in the US recently as “the best time” of her life. “I was so near to them I can see their pores,” she quipped in an interview with PUSH.
It was not the first time that Arci watched BTS live. Prior to watching them in the iHeartRadio show, the actress was also present in their concerts in Korea and Japan. According to Arci, the most expensive ticket she purchased to see BTS was when she watched them in America. “‘Yung USD 2500 for iHeartRadio [ang pinaka-expensive],” she shared.
When asked how she became a fan of the K-Pop group, she revealed, “It started during those dark days in my life parang ewan ko they just came in the right time when I needed light from my dark times. Bigla na lang eh. Naging source of happiness ko talaga ‘yung mga boys.”
She further revealed, “I’m a new ARMY so I started mga May of this year. I was really obsessed with Post Malone during that time. I was watching a Post Malone video that time and bigla napanood ko ‘yung ‘Boy With Luve,’ sobrang bago. So ‘yun from that time na I saw ‘Boy With Luv,’ sunod-sunod na, ang hirap nang hintuan.”
Arci relayed that Jimin is her most favorite member. “Nong first time kong manood ng music video nila, siya ‘yun agad naka-catch ng attention ko, sa kanya talaga ako na in love talaga, ang hirap ko ng baguhin,” she relayed.
READ: Arci Munoz flies to US to watch BTS at iHeartRadio Awards
On her favorite line from a BTS song, Arci said that she likes the line “love yourself.”
She also had it tattooed on her arm. The actress shared that she got the tattoo in Korea.