“EXCLUSIVE: Dani Barretto on celebrating her first Mother’s Day: ‘Millie gave meaning and purpose to my life’”

First time mom Dani Barretto shares updates about her eight-month-old daughter Millie.

It’s been eight months since she gave birth to her first baby daughter Millie and Dani Barretto-Panlilio said she and husband Javi have been enjoying their life as new parents. Even with the unexpected community quarantine in the country this year, Dani said they never had to worry about making sure they had enough supplies for themselves and their baby daughter. “No panic at all. We normally buy Millie’s needs good for one month. So we don’t have to keep going to the grocery. But since the quarantine has been extended, we’re fortunate that we have a grocery inside our village. So we got to buy her needs right away,” she told PUSH .

Dani admitted the most challenging about being a mom is when Millie gets sick. “I get so paranoid and stressed. It breaks my heart when she gets sick. But my mom would always remind me to calm down and relax, cause the baby feels it when you’re stressed. But Millie is the best thing that’s ever happened to me. Seeing her grow every day is such a joy to watch. Millie gave meaning and purpose to my life,” she said.

For the next two years, Dani and her husband Xavi plan to focus their energies on raising Millie the best way they can. But Dani said they do plan to give her a sibling in the future. “Right now Millie can sit on her own now, she can say Daddy, Papa and Lala, she crawls so fast na. She knows how to do a high five and open and shut her hands na. She’s such a sweetheart! Very sweet and clingy to me! I super love it!!” she shared