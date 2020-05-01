“EXCLUSIVE: Derek Ramsay tests negative for COVID-19 virus: ‘It was scary and a bit painful’”

Actor Derek Ramsey got himself tested after joining relief efforts last month.

Last April 30, Derek Ramsay shared on his Facebook page that he had finally gotten the results from a COVID-19 test he took more than a week ago. The 43-year-old actor had been making sure to avoid close contact with his parents who are both senior citizens and live in a separate house because he was afraid of infecting them.

After joining in relief efforts after the start of community quarantine, Derek decided to get tested after feeling some discomfort. “I got it done because I was going out helping frontliners and I had difficulty breathing due to my acid,” he tells PUSH. Derek shares his thoughts on getting tested. “It was scary and a bit painful. The wait is worse though. I didn’t get my results for 10 days and I was so worried,” he added.