“EXCLUSIVE: Doug Kramer shares how life is after retiring from basketball”

Newly retired basketball player Doug Kramer talks about the importance of prioritizing his health.

It’s been more than three years since Doug Kramer had a health scare by suffering a mild stroke at home but the newly retired basketball player admitted he has taken a more proactive approach toward his health since the incident.

“Ever since my procedure, I always make sure to get complete blood chemistry at least once every year and even to do a 2D Echo and also to check on my cholesterol levels just for maintenance and just for checking how the levels are.

“I used to workout because of my basketball but nowadays I work out because of lifestyle. I want to turn it into a habit. I work out almost everyday now. I try to eat a lot more vegetables compared to before. I take a lot more vitamins.

“Definitely you could say na naging parang blessing in disguise yung nangyari kasi I use it as an advocacy for players to get 2D Echo exams and also for myself to keep an eye out on eating better and of course Cheska does a great job in getting the kids to eat healthier and also to tell me what not to eat (laughs),” he shared during the opening of the newest branch of MD+ Clinic and Diagnostic Center held last February27 in BGC.

As a 36-year-old hands-on parent to three growing kids, Doug shared that he and wife Cheska are also making sure that Kendra, Scarlet, and Gavin have a healthy diet.

“Well kids don’t like vegetables usually but if you’ll get them used to it they’ll probably start on it so what Cheska does she gets some recipes online and she does parang mga vegetable recipes na pinapaluto sa cook namin. So sometimes carrots are mixed in the breadings of a chicken, sometimes may broccoli rice. So at least it doesn’t taste so green-y.

“Aside from that you have to make sure that the kids will sleep early, make sure your kids will have fun at the same time. Health is very important so you need to have your kids checked up regularly for their vision, even for their oral health, you can do all of this,” he explained.

Doug said he is also happy with the online reception of their family vlogs online and have more exciting content in store for their followers this year.

“We’re continuing with our episodes for Team Kramer Family Matters. It’s exclusive to Facebook. We’ve been doing that every two weeks and the views have been very good. We get over a million views on average. But more than the views, more than the likes and shares, we’re very happy because of the amount of people we’ve touched through the show. A lot of people are getting to know Christ even more, getting to know family dynamics, and that’s the reason why we did Family Matters because family matters.

“Aside from that, you know we’re going to be traveling a bit more. I just retired last November and the kids are home-schooled so we have the kind of flexibility to travel. Everything is such a blessing for us, everything that we’re doing nowadays. There’s lots to do for Team Kramer in 2020,” he stated.