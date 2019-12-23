“EXCLUSIVE: Enrique Gil reveals plans with Liza Soberano for next year”
‘Make it With You’ star Enrique Gil shares how the idea of opening a business together with Liza Soberano started.
With his Make It With You co-star Liza Soberano opening the second branch of her Hope Wellness spa this year, Enrique Gil shared that next year they actually plan to start a business together already.
“We’re really planning on opening up our own wellness resort spa. I love the ocean kasi and we actually enjoy getting massages, and all things natural. My mom is a big health freak ever since sicknesses in our family, she really became strict with her diet. She went vegan for a time and ang dami niyang alternative medicine.
“I really got it I think from my mom growing up to be very health conscious. We don’t really use a lot of chemicals or unnatural stuff in the house. My mom really makes sure that she gets things from places na all natural. And Hopie to be doing a business like this, it would be just a perfect match if we could bring her Hope Wellness Resort Spa,” he told PUSH.
Quen shared that the whole idea came to them after enjoying a visit to another wellness spa in the south.
“We went to The Farm sa San Benito and we just fell in love with the place. I didn’t know na may ganun pala, yung parang resort na wellness resort spa. Pumupunta pala dun people who are sick with cancer. When they go there they eat food that’s freshly harvested from their farm, ganung level na. And I’ve heard that people stay there for months and months at a time. And women who are pregnant they stay there for the whole pregnancy period just to be very healthy and it’s very calming there.
“From all this showbiz things and busy lifestyle and work, to have a little retreat like this, and you don’t have to go so far so it’s really amazing. When we saw The Farm, sabi ko, ‘We can open something like this.’ Eh ako pa naman ang dream ko is build my own resort and I would really love to build a wellness resort spa like San Benito pero gusto namin by the beach. Kasi may mga salt pools din sa San Benito so we can have our natural salt pool there right in front and you can have massages by the ocean, you know something like that. Yun yung vision ko for the resort that I want with the Hope Wellness spa,” he explained.
The actor revealed he and Liza plan to start working on their business after their new teleserye ends.
“Soon. We’re really busy with work kasi but yun ang dream namin ni Hope sa future, to open a resort spa,” he added.