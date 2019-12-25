“EXCLUSIVE: Ivan Padilla, iniwan muna ang career sa Hollywood para sa project dito”
Ivan Padilla, balik Pilipinas muna para sa career.
Para kay Ivan Padilla who is a contract star ng Viva, hindi pa niya tinatalikuran ang kanyang Hollywood career kung saan siya nagsimula bilang aktor.
“I don’t think of it like I left Hollywood and now I’m here. Parang for me, it’s just one career, what I’m getting here in the Philippines is the artistic fulfillment that I’ve always wanted. I’m getting all these roles that I’ve been dreaming about for so many years.
“Kasi sa Hollywood, medyo na-type cast ako sa kontrabida, villain roles, goons, parang ganun. And here I’m getting to play all these roles that I’ve always wanted. So I don’t consider it leaving Hollywood,” paliwanag niya.
Dagdag pa ni Ivan, may offer pa nga raw sa kanya to do Lucifer at ipagpatuloy ang character niya doo’n pero dahil sa morning series na Playhouse ng ABS-CBN kaya tinanggihan niya ito.
Aniya, “In fact, my career there is still technically going on. My character in Lucifer is not dead yet, so they actually call for me to continue the character for another episode, but I was already on the teleserye Playhouse at that time so I couldn’t go back.”
Nalaman ng PUSH kay Ivan hindi pala uso sa Hollywood na nililigawan ng gay directors or producers ang mga lalaking artista na katulad dito sa Pilipinas.
“You know, hind siya yung… kasi in my experience, my agent is gay and he’s really a powerful agent, he’s got huge clientele. Pero walang nangyaring weird, he never hit on me or anything.
“My experience in Hollywood and here has always been super malinis, walang kiyeme-kiyeme, never nangyari yon.
“Though I have heard na in Hollywood, I know many, more on girls, they’re the ones that have a harder time. Sila yung parang dumadaan sa ganun, pero kaming mga lalaki, walang ganun,” kuwento pa ng aktor.
Kahit noong teenage days daw niya ay hindi rin siya lapitin ng gays.
“Actually, I felt a little sad because I heard stories, bakit walang… hindi ba ako pogi? Nothing ever weird happened to me. Even yung head ng CSI, yung show runner do’n bading, 21 lang ako no’n, fresh na fresh, pero wala din,” he said.
Inamin ni Ivan na komportable naman siya sa gays lalo pa nga’t ang mommy niya ay isang lesbian.
“Sa totoo lang, comfortable ako sa mga gays kasi pinanganak ako sa San Francisco (California), ang daming mga gay diyan and gay capital of the world yan. Tapos yung nanay ko, gay siya, pero ever since nilihim din niya, hindi siya nag-out sa akin.
“Pero as a kid nagtataka ako kasi ang dami kong ninang. Nagtataka ako sobrang friendly naman ng nanay ko and they call them ‘mars’ and ‘pars’. So, pars ang nanay ko and she had lots of gay friends, pati mga kaopisina niya puro mga bading kaya nasanay ako sa bading,” lahad pa niya sa PUSH.
Ivan is the grandson of the late LVN Studios actor-diplomat Amado Cortez and actress Gloria Sevilla. Amado and Robin Padilla’s father were brothers kaya magpinsang-buo sila ni Robin.