“EXCLUSIVE: Jasmine Curtis-Smith reacts to Bong Revilla’s TV comeback; ‘I second you, Janine’”

Actress and advocate Jasmine Curtis-Smith shares the same sentiment with Janine Gutierrez about Bong Revilla’s TV comeback.
“I second you, Janine (Gutierrez),” this is the reaction of a fellow Kapuso actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith when asked about the recent online buzz about Bong Revilla’s TV comeback.
In an interview with PUSH during the Metro Manila Film Festival Parade of Stars, Jasmine left a message about how mainstream media should be ‘a bit more sensitive’ in choosing the people to put in the limelight.
“Let’s prioritize the stories we want to tell the people [and who] we want to put up on the stage and showcase.
“Because ang mga taong nilalagay natin sa mga entabladong ‘yan, hindi lang sila entertainment, but also they are source of inspiration, so I think when it comes to choosing a cast, or stories to tell, we should be a bit more sensitive nowadays.
“On that case itself specifically, wala akong masabi maybe just, ‘I second you, Janine.’ Gano’n na lang,” Jasmine told PUSH.
It was a week ago when Janine received a long rant from Bong’s talent manager, Lolit Solis, after the young actress commented “Oh God” on post about the TV comeback of the senator. Bong, who was charged with plunder and was imprisoned for four years before being acquitted in December 2018, is about to star in a series this coming 2020.
Siguro gusto ni Janine Gutierrez na mapansin ko siya Salve. The nerve na mag-negative comment siya sa TV comeback ni Bong Revilla. How can she be so cruel for a second chance to a co actor like Bong without even thinking if not for the goodness of people she won’t be where she is today. Alam naman niya siguro ang history ng nanay niyang si Lotlot de Leon. Sa kabutihan ng pamilya ni Nora Aunor, pinalaki at inalagaan siya, at nagkaroon ng anak na Janine Gutierrez na niyakap din at minahal ng showbiz. Dapat sa mga pagkakataon gusto niya magbigay opinyon, nandun ang pang-unawa at respeto, dahil kaibigan ng lolo niyang si Christopher de Leon si Bong Revilla. I respect what she feels, or her political beliefs, pero sana inisip niya more than anyone else, siya dapat ang mas maging magaan sa pagbibigay chance sa isang tao na gusto bumalik sa pinanggalingan niyang mundo. Buti na lang isa lang talent ng GMA si Janine Gutierrez, just imagine kung siya ang may-ari ng network, hindi pala niya bibigyan ng trabaho si Bong Revilla. Hindi siya papayag na ampunin ang isang gusto magkarun ng trabaho. Buti na lang at hindi siya naging box office queen na sana makatulong para sa career ni Bong, dahil wala pa naman ako narinig na naging blockbuster movie niya, or tv show na naging sobra ang taas ng rating, kaya hindi din siya makakatulong sa career ni Bong Revilla. A piece of advice Janine Gutierrez, sana maging maligaya ang lovelife mo para mas maging mabuti ang puso mo. Love thy neighbor, dahil kundi sa kanila hindi ka naging Janine Gutierrez. Sayang, love pa naman kita, now takot na ako dahil baka maging judgemental at I am cleaner than you are attitude ka rin sa akin dahil sa mga nagawa kong pagkakamali, you will never give me a second chance. Hoping you will do well, kumita at mag rate mga ginagawa mong project. #classiclolita #takeitperminutemeganun #72naako
A few days after the said Instagram post, Janine has yet to give a reply. Her mother Lotlot De Leon indirectly responded to it with a lengthy post sharing how she was hesitant at first on letting her daughter join the harsh industry of showbiz.
Friends and other showbiz personalities went on Twitter and defended Janine from Lolit’s ire.
Among them were celebrity photographer BJ Pascual, film director Samantha Lee, actor, spoken word artist Juan Miguel Severo, former Apo Hiking Society member Jim Paredes, and more.
When people ask me why i love @janinegutierrez so much 👇👇👇💕💕💕 https://t.co/Qx3VIfz614
— 🏳️🌈 BJ Pascual 🏳️🌈 (@bjpascual) December 20, 2019
Cruel is stealing millions of pesos from the people he was supposed to be serving. 🤷♀️ https://t.co/MNkRRhmZ1H
— Samantha Lee (@givemesam) December 20, 2019
Hi @janinegutierrez. Thanks for speaking truth to power. Mas gumanda ka, mga 200%. ❤️ And guys I wish you’d give her some love. Celebs and high profile individuals are dissuaded to get political. Those who do so despite need to know we got their back. ✊🏼
— Juan Miguel Severo 🏳️🌈 (@TheRainBro) December 20, 2019
seconded. https://t.co/jcBMEbFaqJ
— frankie pangilinan (@kakiep83) December 20, 2019
Be strong Janine. Trolls will hit you. Wag ka sanang matinag.
— Jim (@Jimparedes) December 21, 2019
