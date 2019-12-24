“EXCLUSIVE Jasmine Curtis Smith reveals why her sister Anne wouldn’t let her plan the baby shower”
‘Culion’ actress Jasmine Curtis Smith admits she was not allowed to help in the planning of Anne Curtis’s recent baby shower.
After her older sister Anne Curtis Heussaff’s baby shower and gender reveal last week, Jasmine Curtis Smith admitted she was not allowed to help in the planning of the whole event. According to Jasmine, this was because Anne wanted to surprise everyone at the party as well. “She threw it herself. She’s been quite secretive about the whole thing. I guess she just wants people to enjoy what she’s going through and gusto niya siya talaga since it’s the first baby,” she told PUSH.
With her sister already in her last trimester, Jasmine said their family is just there to support Anne in any way that she may need them. “Maybe sa second baby papayagan na niya ako ang magpapa-baby shower sa kanya. Because it’s a bit last minute also in terms of her announcement and her planning for the baby shower so we just wanted to make sure that it goes according to her plan and what she wants talaga,” she said.
Currently busy promoting her Metro Manila Film Festival film Culion where she plays a leper patient and teacher, Jasmine said she is also busy working on multiple movie projects. “We’re doing a film at the moment. Mas rom-com siya so it’s kind of a first for me to do it. I love the script. It’s really funny and it’s with Enchong Dee. Although I’m not sure kung puwede na namin i-announce na we’re trying for the MMFF. And it’s under 1017 productions. There’s also a film titled Midnight in a Perfect World directed by Dodo Dayao under Globe Pictures. Not sure kelan iri-release but we finished that early this year and they were busy perfecting it in post-prod kasi maraming effects din yun and crazy editing. But there’s also a film that I did with direk Jeff Hidalgo naman with JC De Vera and we’re hoping to come out next year as well.
“I’m also trying to do another film that is a Cinemalaya hopeful. So sana matuloy yun because that would be very exciting to be back in Cinemalaya film fest again,” she shared.