“EXCLUSIVE: JayR shares how he spent his ‘honeymoon’ in quarantine”

Cornerstone Entertainment talent JayR Sillona talks about his new online show.

It’s only been three months since he tied the knot with actress Mica Javier in a beautiful sunset wedding in Boracay but JayR admits it’s no big deal to them even if they were not able to go on a proper honeymoon after the wedding because of the COVID-19 crisis. “Nothing has changed actually. We were planning on saving up again before going on a honeymoon. The only problem now is when will we be able to work again to be able to save up. The only difference now is that we see each other everyday. Before we would see each other a lot but we would be with each other 24/7. But I love it. I love spending time with her. We can talk about the most serious topics or just stay in the room not talking at all. Just as long as she’s by my side I’m happy,” he shared in an exclusive interview with PUSH .

JayR admitted he views the change in his status as an achievement. “As a married man, I feel like I’ve accomplished something very important in life. I believe that your partner should be able to help you become a better person. It’s not easy to find a partner like that. I thank my lucky stars that I have found mine. And now that we’re married I feel more at ease because I don’t have to search the world for that special someone anymore. When ECQ (enhanced community quarantine) was announced, I was disappointed that a lot of my work got cancelled. My business had to close down as well. No income was being generated. But I am thankful that Mica, myself, our family and friends are all healthy,” he said.

Now that the country is entering into a “new normal” phase because of the GCQ, JayR admits it affects him deeply as a performer. “My biggest anxiety about the new normal is that I don’t know how long it will last. I miss performing in front of a physical audience. It’s a different exchange of energy when you hear their cheers and feel the love they are sending to me. And vice versa. The energy that I give off in a physical live performance won’t be the same through online. I just hope the audience can still appreciate the effort I am giving for them,” he said.

As part of Cornerstone Entertainment’s new lineup of online shows available for streaming on their Facebook and YouTube accounts, JayR said he looks forward to being able to continue entertaining people online through music. “What I love most about my new show is that I will be able to perform again. And also be able to give other performers a platform to showcase their talent. Viewers will be able to see a more laid back JayR because I will be shooting in my own studio from my home,” he added.