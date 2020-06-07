“EXCLUSIVE: JayR to hold free concert ‘Soul in Love Live’ online on June 7, Sunday”

King of R&B JayR performs in Cornerstone Entertainment’s ‘Soul In Love Live!’ tonight.

As part of Cornerstone Entertainment’s new lineup of online shows and gigs, singer JayR will cap off the weekend with his live concert Soul in Love Live! by performing for his fans from the comfort of their homes tonight, June 7 at 8 pm. JayR serves up an hour of feel good music as well collaborations and taking in of song requests. The Pinoy singer said he hopes viewers can be entertained by his performance. “People can expect a taste of the new normal for entertainment. Social gatherings aren’t allowed right now so we’ll just gather on social media with my shows every Sunday. It will be a musical experience taking people back to my old albums from the past,” he told PUSH.

JayR says there are also advantages of performing from his own studio at home aside from keeping safe from the pandemic. “What I enjoy most is that it’s from home. I get to stay comfortable within the walls of my house. I don’t have to travel anywhere to be able to watch or perform in an online show. It’s also more comfortable because I can go at my own pace. But I’ll miss the interaction with the crowd where I can hear them singing along or see the smiles on their face when I sing to them,” he admitted.

The Soul in Love Live host and performer looks forward to an exciting lineup of talented singers and performances. “I’m always working on collaborations with artists that I believe in. Right now I have collabs in the works with Mica Javier, Ylona Garcia, EA Guzman, Jason Dy, Kyla, CLR and a bunch of others,” he said.

Ylona recently released her single “Walk In My Timbs” featuring JayR earlier this year. “My collaboration experience with Ylona is very pleasant and easy. We actually work well with each other. Our chemistry is so natural. The direction that she goes in is also the direction that i would go in. She has a one of a kind voice and her writing ability is phenomenal. I actually learn from her as well. We teach each other. We have so many projects lined up with each other. You’ll be seeing more of our team up in the near future,” he added.