“EXCLUSIVE: Ken Anderson looks forward to directing brother Gerald Anderson”

Gerald Anderson’s younger brother Ken is back in the country to try filmmaking.

After officially enlisting in the US Navy and following in the footsteps of his father Gerald Anderson Sr. earlier this year, Ken Anderson said he is back in the Philippines for an extended period of time until next year. “I’m still on the reserve list for the Navy so right now I’m just enjoying my time right now here back home. In case of an emergency they call all the reserves to come in and do duty. So that’s what I’m on, the reserve list. That’s why I joined the reserve, para I can still do showbiz whenever there’s a possibility,” he told PUSH.

Last year, Ken admitted he missed showbiz but is now happy to be based again in Manila. “Siguro what I miss the most is just being able to play a different character, a role. Like when you play a character, ako I live the character eh. So that’s what I miss about doing work here. I just did an indie film directed by direk Adolf Alix. It’s a horror film. But as of now I only know my character eh. Sila mismo ang kumuha sa akin,” he shared.

After studying filmmaking last year at the South Asian Pacific Institute, Ken admitted he wants to be able to direct his brother Gerald someday. “Sana (laughs). Pero matigas ulo niyan eh pag idi-direct (laughs) Joke, joke lang. I got into filmmaking so hopefully makapag-direct ako sooner or later. I’ve always had a passion naman for filmmaking eh. I’ve always wanted to be a director deep inside. And I thought na since medyo I’m older na, I think now is the time to pursue it. Si direk Erik Matti, my all-time favorite director for the Philippines. Yung mata kasi niya for film eh, ibang iba talaga. Ang galing,” he said.