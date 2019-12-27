“EXCLUSIVE: Ken Anderson on supporting his brother Gerald through intrigues: ‘We make sure that he has a good support group’”
Gerald Anderson’s younger brother Ken shares how they deal with showbiz intrigues about their family.
Currently spending the holidays in Canada with his brother Gerald Anderson to play all-star games for his brother’s MPBL team, Ken Anderson said that basketball is how they have always bonded as siblings. “We play ball. Pag may oras kami, basketball is our go-to thing to do together. I’m not addicted to it as much as him pero I’ve always had a passion naman for basketball,” he told PUSH.
Now that he is based again in Manila after staying in the States earlier this year, Ken admitted he missed a lot of things while he was gone. “Siyempre my friends and food. It was cold nung nasa States ako so I miss the warm weather here sa Pinas and the beaches. I missed my family, everyone (laughs),” he said. Ken also admitted he has been in a relationship with model and indie film actress Sheena McBride for a few months now.
With his older brother Gerald having been hit with a lot of intrigues surrounding his personal life, Ken said their family is always there whenever he needs them. “Siyempre at the end of the day we’re family so parang we just had to let, kung ano yung negative that was going around, sooner or later it’s going to pass. We were just being with him and we make sure that he has a good support group behind him to help him get through it. Kasi sooner or later it’s going to pass naman eh,” he said.
Ken said that he hopes the public will be more understanding of what his brother is going through. “Kahit sino naman siguro, celebrity or not celebrity, that’s a very sensitive thing to go through, a break up or nag-shi-shift status, whatever that is, it’s very stressful,” he added.