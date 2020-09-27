“EXCLUSIVE: Makisig Morales plans to own a food truck in Australia”

Actor-turned-entrepreneur Makisig Morales and his wife Nicole get ready to expand their online food business in Sydney, Australia.

After sharing an update on his food business in Sydney, Australia where he is based along with his wife Nicole, Makisig Morales also revealed how he plans to expand his business to go beyond taking orders online and doing the deliveries in person. The NikMak owner shared more details in his exclusive PUSH interview.

“Balak po namin magkaroon ng food truck para after ng pandemic para maka dayo kami state to state gamit yung food truck. Kasi madami na ang nagtatanong din sa amin sa Melbourne and ibang state ng Australia. Siguro in God’s perfect timing po, I know makakarating din kami dun,” he shared.

With his culinary background, Mak and his wife have been working hard ever since they launched their food business late last year and now have bestselling items like their crispy ulo, crispy pata, and baked California roll which he personally cooks and prepares. “Lahat naman sila naging easy nalang lutuin dahil nasanay na ako pero yung pinaka maproseso lang talaga is yung mga pork dishes. Kasi three hours siya kailangan pakukuluan. But other than that, naging easy naman lahat,” he explained.

After his stint working in the food industry in Australia, Mak said he is happy to now be self-employed especially in times of global crisis. “I think ganito na ang magiging new normal hanggang matapos ang pandemic. Halos lahat din ng businesses dito ay down kaya madami dami na din kami ngayon dito na nag-fu-food business online. Super challenging pero dahil magkasama kaming nag wo-work ni wifey, gumagaan ang lahat. Isang ngiti lang nawawala na agad pagod ko,” he shared.