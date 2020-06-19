“EXCLUSIVE: Margo Midwinter explores producing music and releasing her own songs”

Margo Midwinter talks about restarting her showbiz career after her health scare.

Ngayong okay na okay na ulit ang kalusugan ni Margo Midwinter at hindi naman nauwi sa cancer ang tumor niya sa liver ay balak na niyang maging aktibo ulit sa showbiz.

Si Margo ay former housemate ni Kuya sa PBB 737 at naging Star Magic artist din dati.

Naging host din siya noon sa ABS-CBN Lifestyle Network (now the Metro channel) sa Yas in 2017 and Life’s a Beach sa Cignal TV in 2018. She was also part of the JM de Guzman and Barbie Imperial series Araw Gabi.

“Yes, ngayon nag-transfer ako sa Viva at meron akong role sa Mang Kepweng. Tapos na ang filming last year pa and set to be released this year,” simulang kuwento ni Margo. “Actually, ang daming naka-schedule this year for me under Viva kaso dahil may pandemic lahat na postponed.

“Di na rin natuloy yung press conference ko due to the world circumstances. We all have to stop and reevaluate how to continue on sa industry,” dagdag niyang pahayag sa aming PUSH interview via Messenger.

Habang hindi aktibo sa showbiz for almost two years at nagpapagaling sa operasyon sa liver ay ginugol ni Margo ang kanyang oras at panahon sa pamilya.

Aniya, “When I was having time off I spent a lot of time with my family kasi nasa UK sila, so they stayed with me dito sa Pinas during recovery. Tapos I also went traveling to celebrate my recovery.

“You can see it sa Instagram ko @margomidwinter dahil lahat ng friends ko getting married puro destination wedding. So I got to see a lot of the world. Ngayon lang ako nag-post dahil may time. Hehehe!”

Bukod sa hosting, acting and modeling ay pinasok na rin ni Margo ang music producing.

“Yes tama, ngayon I’m producing music. I just released literally bago mag-lockdown my song ‘What You Do’ under Viva Records. We didn’t expect to be locked down so there have been adjustments. Pero you can listen to it sa YouTube, Spotify, and other music platforms.

“It’s something bago for me. Nung nag-transfer ako sa Viva we discussed my evolution. Boss Vic (del Rosario) listened to my song and wanted me to tap the local industry. Everything fell into place. Viva gave me full control in all aspects.

“I have a very supportive team in place under Viva Records with Boss Vern, Sir Punch, Ms. Yen and my handler Sir John and sa Viva I get to have both,” pagmamalaki pa ng Fil-British model turned actress and host.

Eh, ano ba ang mas gusto niyang gawin ngayon – umarte o kumanta?

“With acting or music, they are so different. Acting kasi I’m delivering a character pero sa music it’s all down to me and my personality. My passion drives me to be creative in both,” sagot ni Margo bilang pagtatapos sa interbyu namin sa kanya.