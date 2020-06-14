“EXCLUSIVE: Margo Midwinter reveals why she went on a showbiz hiatus”

Margo Midwinter admits she had to face her fears during a crisis in her life.

Naikuwento sa PUSH ng Fil-British model at dating PBB 737 housemate na si Margo Midwnter ang dahilan kung bakit pansamantala siyang namihinga sa showbiz pagkatapos niyang lumabas sa Bahay Ni Kuya noong 2015.

Dumaan pala siya sa isang matinding health crisis nang magkaroon ng liver tumor.

Ani Margo, “My health became a major worry nung time na yun. Kahit sa PBB until 2017 I was sick at wala akong idea. Meron akong moments dati na feeling weak while nasa Bahay ni Kuya and I would put it down to being exhausted. Nag-iba yung character ko, wala ako sa mood to involve myself sa whatever issues were going on sa Bahay ni Kuya as I was not feeling well.”

Patuloy niya, “Nung bumalik ako sa real world, siyempre being busy sa trabaho can cause someone to be over fatigue. Late in November 2016, one night I awoke in excruciating pain. I was admitted sa hospital, where it was discovered my blood platelets were low and I was having internal bleeding.

“Over the next few days I was given tests over and a scan, eventually a 10 cm. tumor was discovered sa body ko. I was told it could be cancerous. I sought out opinions of different doctors eventually being transferred to a liver specialist (Catherine Teh) who gave me a CT scan and ruled it out as benign.

“I was relieved, I was told that I could go on normally. I was advised kung sobrang sakit na at may problems pa ako then I would have to have surgery.”

Ang problema ni Margo nung time na yon ay takot siya sa surgery kaya binalewala niya ang nararamdaman.

“Ayoko as much as possible ng surgery, kasi the risk is very high. I had seen numerous surgeons dito sa Pinas at sa UK who told me may possibility I could bleed out and die sa operating room.

“So I decided to just manage the pain. I thought I was in the clear. Later on in 2017 the night of Star Magic Ball, I blacked out and fainted. I remember Kuya Erik (Nicolas), the comedian coming to assist me afterwards and some of our Star Magic handlers helping me. That night alam ko na walang choice, kailangan ko ng surgery,” pahayag ni Margo.

Sampung oras daw tumagal ang kanyang operasyon.

“I was admitted into St. Luke’s sa BGC. My doctor performed a total of 10 hours laparoscopy surgery. Finally a 13 cm mass was removed along side 68% of my liver, leaving behind 32% just enough to function.

“It would take me another year to heal and be cleared but the good news is my liver regenerate at walang tumor ngayon. I feel extremely grateful that the Lord guided me in finding the best liver specialist in laparoscopic surgery and now I’m all healed,” masaya niyang balita.

Paano ba niya nilabanan ang takot when she was told na merong tumor at kailangang maoperahan?

“Sa totoo lang, I did not have fear, when I was told na meron akong tumor. I was told in front of my parents and seeing them break down, I realized I needed to be strong for them,” tugon ni Margo.

“I had never seen my father cry. I told them that meron akong strong feeling na hindi tama si Doc. I can’t explain it, pero sobrang strong my intuition. So sabi ko sa kanila we need to find a different opinion.

“My only fear came the morning of the surgery—dahil malaki ang tumor ko, ibig sabihin mas mas mahaba ang operation ko. My fear was not of my sickness but of my loved ones, paano sila kung wala ako? Then I quickly switched my mind as I was placed into the theatre room, my team were outstanding and I fully trusted my doctor,” patuloy niyang kuwento sa PUSH.

Marami ang nanghihinayang noon kay Margo. Puwede kasi siyang maging in demand leading lady ng ilang Kapamilya actor kung nagtuluy-tuloy siya sa showbiz. Ano ang reaksyon niya dito?

“Flattered ako to hear that. Ewan ko kung anong nangyari, pero siguro dahil co-managed ako that first year, depende sa kanila how they will push talents, eh. Naalala ko kasi that time there was miscommunication between my handler and co- management.

“Tapos I also became sick nga, ang naging focus ko was not fame pero health and to work to pay my surgery,” paliwanag ng dalaga.

Mapapanood si Margo sa web series na Pandaemonium kasama ang ilan sa mga dating celebrities ng isang canceled show sa ABS-CBN.