“EXCLUSIVE: Michael V. reveals his secret to longevity in showbiz”

Veteran comedian Michael V shares his love for another form of art.

As one of the most popular and longstanding comedians in the country, Michael V. revealed that he’s still got the formula for making Pinoy humor.

“The formula is still the same pero yung presentation lang yung babaguhin mo. You have to keep up with the times. Dapat socially relevant. Observer kami eh. As long as nag-e-evolve ang society, nag-e-evolve din yung produkto namin,” he told PUSH .

The veteran comedian and writer also has his own vlog called Bitoy’s Story, where he shares different experiences and reviews on different things. But Michael’s other passion is for another form of the arts.

“Yung artistsic side ko siguro na hindi nila alam na nag-su-sculpt ako. Wala (time) pero I can (laughs). I was first year in college pero yung hobby matagal na. Wala naman in particular akong gusto i-sculpt na celebrity. Dati si Michael Jackson (laughs) Since I was a kid hobby ko na yun. Pero naging trabaho ko siya professionally nung nag-college na ako. Working student ako before,” he recalled.

Michael added he is not planning to hold an exhibit of his works anytime soon.

“Wala pa. Siguro in my lifetime magkakaroon. I like sculpting human figures. Before kasi I used to do it commercially. So yung mga seasonal decorative items na mga angels, mga Santa Claus, mga elves na nakikita mo sa mga expo, mga ganyan. Most probably ako gumawa nun (laughs),” he admitted.

Even though he always has a happy-go-lucky persona on camera, Michael said he is a seriously devoted family man.

“Prioritize mo lang ang importante sa buhay mo. Siyempre ako family first palagi. If you have time for your family, you’ll have time for everything. Whenever something serious happens in the household I am serious. Although siyempre hindi mo naman maiiwasan magpapatawa ka pa rin. You make sad moments light by using humor,” he shared.