“EXCLUSIVE: MMFF actor Adrian Lindayag reveals crush on Robi Domingo: ‘Because what’s not to love?’”

‘The Boy Foretold by the Stars’ actor Adrian Lindayag talks about getting the biggest break in his career.

With his film The Boy Foretold by the Stars part of this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival lineup, Adrian Lindayag said he considers his BL film his biggest break in showbiz after entering ABS-CBN in 2018.

“During Kadenang Ginto days, ate Dimples Romana taught me to ask specifically whenever I pray. I remember around August/September 2019 that I asked in prayer to be part of a romance film na ako ang lead. Wala akong sinet na timeline sa dasal ko pero ang bilis mag-work ni Lord! December ako nag-audition for The Boy Foretold By The Stars,” he recalled.

READ: BL movie actor Adrian Lindayag shares why he almost quit showbiz: ‘Hindi naman daw mag-wo-work yung career ko kasi bakla ako’

WATCH: Trailer of MMFF entry ‘The Boy Foretold by the Stars’

Not shy to admit that he looks up to Kapamilya stars Maricel Soriano, Judy Ann Santos, and Dimples Romana when it comes to acting, Adrian said he will never forget the advice he got from Dimples as a newbie actor on television two years ago.

“Kay Ate Dimps, she told me to ask specifically whenever you pray. To allow yourself to be vulnerable—allow yourself to feel hindi lang yung pinakatodo na saya pero pati yung pinakatodo na sakit. Although I’ve never worked with them, pinakahinahangaan ko kay Ms. Maricel ay yung husay niya both sa comedy at sa drama. Kay Ms. Juday, bukod sa husay niya, siya naman yung kahit na sinong makatrabaho ko, siya yung sinasabing pinakamabait na artistang nakatrabaho nila,” he shared.

With his advocacy to play openly queer characters onscreen, Adrian siad he can be just as straightforward in person. The BL actor revealed his top crushes in local showbiz during his exclusive interview with PUSH. “Si Robi Domingo, Ryan Agoncillo, and Drew Arellano. Crush ko sila ever since I first saw them on TV!! Because what’s not to love?” he said.

To other aspiring artists especially from the LGBTQ community, Adrian shared his humble advice. “To be good to people. To be clear with your goals. To keep pushing, especially on the hardest days. And to never stop learning about your craft!” he added.