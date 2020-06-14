“EXCLUSIVE: Mo Twister gets engaged to Angelika Schmeing after eight years: ‘I knew Angelika was ‘The One’ many years ago’”

U.S based radio DJ and former actor Mo Twister shares how he finally proposed to his partner of eight years and co-DJ Angelika Schmeing.

After moving to the States, Mohan “Gumatay (more popularly known as DJ Mo Twister) and Angelika “Angelicopter” Schmeing are happy to finally be engaged after eight years of being together. The couple are also former co-hosts on FM radio station Magic 89.9. In an exclusive interview with PUSH, Mo shared their upcoming wedding plans, as well as how they are coping with home quarantine in the U.S. The 42-year-old surprised his partner by proposing in the middle of the May 22 episode of his Good Times With Mo (GWTM) podcast.

“Planning (a wedding) has been a few years in the making and I think it took a long time because I really didn’t know when and where we would do it, how much would it cost. It was definitely a logistical delay rather than me not wanting to do it. We are still unsure due to the seriousness and risk of COVID and there is no sign of it slowing down. Angelika would like perhaps something in our backyard while I am leaning toward a destination wedding. I knew Angelika was ‘The One’ many years ago and that never wavered. As for whether the proposal was meant to be on air, I didn’t know what to do up until a few weeks before the proposal. We had flights booked to be in Europe but we had to cancel that due to COVID so I had to think of an alternative way since I was thinking that would have even the best time. I thought on-air would be nice because that’s where we first met, on the radio, as she was a caller on the show many years back. Plus it gave me the chance to get creative with it and be even more confident about the proposal since I’m most confident behind the microphone. Luckily, it turned out better than I thought. I was worried it may come off as a bit baduy kasi may acting involved, lol,” he admitted.

Currently based in Nevada, the couple have been raising two children, Amsterdam and Lucas (who is Angelika’s son from a previous relationship) whom Mo treats like his own. Mo shared just how proud he is every day of his fiancée. “Angelika and I have been together for eight years. Like any long term relationship, there are challenges and some of them feel like it will break you but what I like to do is to consistently remind myself of what I loved about her in year one and carrying that over every year to where we are today and where we will be 20, 30, 40 years from now. I never realized how much ambition she has in being a leader. Angelika definitely makes the bulk of the decisions for the family as she has a very assertive and strong personality. I always knew she was destined to be successful, but I wasn’t aware how intense she is about her goals which is really great because I know she is maximizing her full potential and it makes her an ideal role model for our daughter. She is the perfect archetype of the modern Filipina,” he shared.

Even though it took him a while to propose, Mo said that he has long left his bachelor days behind and has already fully embraced domestic life. “I don’t really look at it as taking a plunge because that metaphor depicts marriage as something risky, scary, daredevil type which isn’t naman completely untrue, as there is an element of risk, but I always had it in mind as something closer to marriage being a confirmation and/or solidarity of our love. Perhaps I feel that way because even before the proposal, we were already a very good family. As unromantic as this may seem, getting engaged is a symbol of what we already know and have. We are a family. We plan on being that for always. I’d hate to call the marriage a ‘formality’ but what we have established is what is most important. Don’t get me wrong, I’m excited to wear my wedding band and to showcase to the world that I’m a proud husband, but it won’t change a lot of what I feel inside. I’ve always been proud and have had the feeling of being lucky that Angelika chose me to share this life with her,” he told PUSH.

Unlike other couples who need space, Mo said the quarantine did not stifle their relationship. The most difficult time happened when Angelika’s only brother passed away last April. “This question is a tale of two extremes really. The quarantine itself wasn’t very challenging because both Angelika and I work from home, so we are accustomed to stay home for long periods, especially during the work week. We are used to being with each other 24/7 so there’s no additional tension being with your partner for long periods of time. However, we also experienced tragedy during this time as Angelika lost her only brother to COVID-19 and that has turned our household upside down. There is not a day that goes by that Angelika doesn’t cry for her brother. It has been unbelievably challenging,” he explained.