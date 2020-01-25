“EXCLUSIVE: MOMOLAND Nancy, ikinalungkot ang kundisyon ng Manila Bay”

MOMOLAND member na si Nancy sumama sa isang clean-up challenge para sa Korean reality TV show.

Matapos sumama sa isang clean-up challenge sa Manila Bay, inamin ng MOMOLAND member na si Nancy ang nakakalungkot na kondisyon ngayon ng lugar dahil malawakang dumi at basura.

“Actually when I saw it, it really hurt my heart, ’cause it was in really bad condition right now, I think a lot of people should help out,” pahayag ni Nancy sa exclusive interview ng PUSH, matapos ang clean-up na ginawa niya kasama ang iba pang Korean idols, para sa Law of the Jungle show.

“Law of the Jungle show is a variety show that you survive in the jungle, like with nothing, no phones, nothing. So you have to find your own food, your own water.

“And while we are here in Manila, they heard about Manila Bay, so we came here to clean some trash as much as we can,” kuwento ng K-Pop Idol.

Dumating sa Bulungan Wet Market at namangka sa Manila Bay para maglinis ang iba pang cast ng naturang Korean reality show nitong Biyernes, January 24. Ilan sa mga Korean celebrities ay sina Kim Byung-man, Kim Jae-Hwan, Lovelyz Yein, Song Jin-Woo, Lee Chae-Young, Roh Woo-Jin, Kim Yohan,

at World Cup hero Lee Young-Pyo.

Nakatakdang ipalabas sa SBS Korea ang naturang episode sa April.

READ: Antoinette Jadaone reveals ‘Soulmate Project’ will follow K-Drama format

Samantala, nang tanungin si Nancy tungkol sa inaabangang serye niya kasama ang Kapamilya actor na si James Reid, sinabi niyang magsisimula na ang kanilang pagshu-shoot ngayong February.

READ: Liza Soberano meets Nancy of Momoland

“I did workshops while I was here in December. And there are workshops planned with me and James in the future,” sabi ni Nancy.