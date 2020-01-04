“EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Garcia on not letting his daughters join showbiz: ‘It’s not yet time’”

Patrick Garcia talks about being a hands-on dad to his three daughters.

With his older sister Cheska Kramer’s family being one of the most popular celebrity YouTubers in the country, Patrick Garcia admitted he is in no rush to promote his own family’s vlog just yet. “May channel na kami. Garcia family. May mga episodes na kami sa YouTube. We have a vlog already pero yung content we’re trying to change it kasi ang hirap makahanap ng original content, it’s always the same eh. Let’s say with the family, you go to a place, you vlog your experience, parang ayaw na namin ng ganun. And usually may slime challenge, may ganun, iba ibang version lang. So we paused the vlog for a while because ang gusto ko sana ang kids ang mag-ho-host instead of me. Pero may mga episodes na kami dun pero we’re waiting for the children na sila ang mag-host. Hopefully soon wala pa date because Michelle is enjoying it. Kumbaga, konting practice pa na mas ma-relax pa siya,” he told PUSH.

Patrick admitted he doesn’t even ask his sister about vlogging. “No, I don’t ask for tips. We watch them and we want to be different. So I don’t want to ask for tips kasi ayokong maging pareho sa kanila,” he added.

After becoming a child star at nine years old, Patrick said that he doesn’t want his eldest daughter to join showbiz just yet. “Ay wag muna (laughs). Yung pa-YouTube YouTube na lang, mga ganun. It’s not yet time. Siguro when she’s old enough to decide for herself kung gusto niya talaga mag-showbiz then why not? Kasi yun din ang naging path ko di ba? As of now, enjoy-in muna namin siya. Siguro when she’s a teen na. Mga 16-17 years old. Ayoko namang sobrang aga di ba?,” he explained.

When it comes to his eldest daughter, Patrick said he is proud of their many shared interests. “We both like dancing. We like getting busy physically like sports, ganun. But of course si Michelle for now she’s in ballet and dancing. But kung may time lang pati gymnastics pero hindi namin ma-fit ang schedule so we had to choose between gymnastics and ballet. She’s six years old now,” he said.