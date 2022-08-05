Exclusive priority booking for DISNEY IN CONCERT now is available on Trip.com

HONG KONG, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — DISNEY IN CONCERT is back this December – 5 months after the previous four concerts received an overwhelming response. This time, the theme of DISNEY IN CONCERT is the Spotlight Edition – Heroes and heroines, villains and their friends will bring people into the fantastic world of Disney through music and stories. In addition to new elements and a new repertoire, four Broadway-class singers from the United States will perform in Hong Kong. You won’t want to miss it.

The concert will be held on 10 – 11 December 2022 at Kowloonbay International Trade & Exhibition Centre with only four live performances. For those who love Disney, welcome to a magical journey of stories and music.

Exclusive Priority Booking now is available on Trip.com. Better seats available for priority sales in each category of tickets will be arranged according to booking order (seats will be allocated by system). Successful priority ticket buyers will enjoy HK$0 handling fee and the first 200 orders will enjoy 5% off. Tickets are from HK$266. What’s more, the users who book with Mastercard can enjoy HK$50 off on purchases of HK$500 and above.

Four Broadway-class singers will bring people into the fantastic world of Disney through a perfect combination of well-loved music and original film clips during the Spotlight Edition.

The first half of the concert will tell the stories of Disney’s most famous heroes and heroines, villains and their friends through songs from Tangled, Beauty and the Beast, Moana, The Little Mermaid, Cinderella, The Lion King, and other films.

The second half of the concert will put a “spotlight” on songs from Disney’s most popular animated film, Frozen, which has won major awards worldwide. Please join us as we travel to Arendelle where sisters Elsa and Anna conquer the mysterious icy power with true love.

Concert and Ticket Information

DISNEY IN CONCERT: Spotlight Edition

Date: 10-11 December 2022

Showtimes: 15:00 & 19:30

Duration: Approximately 110 mins (including 15-min intermission)

Location: 3rd Floor, Star Hall, Kowloonbay International Trade & Exhibition Centre, Kowloon

Ticket Prices: HK$580, $480, $380, $280 (The first 200 orders enjoy 5% off)