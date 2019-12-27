“EXCLUSIVE: Robi Domingo looks back on 2019: ‘Parang ang suwerte suwerte ko’”
Robi Domingo reveals his goals and plans for the new year.
After another busy year in showbiz, Robi Domingo said he is already looking forward to another productive year. The Unlisted host already has goals set for the next 12 months. “I always tell people this, 2020 is like having a clear vision di ba? Parang magandang metaphor siya for eyesight eh. But hopefully, all of the things that I have prepared for, not just this year, not just last year, but the things that I have asked for, yung vision ko for myself sana maging concrete next year. 2020 is going to be a year not just for vision but for actualization,” he said.
On and off camera, Robi said he has already reflected on what he has and what he wants to achieve. “As a host parang it doesn’t matter to be on top of things. What matters is to be consistent. So I plan to be consistent. With my line of work, I plan to have great guests, have great friends, and luckily right now I think I do. Sobra. With the clout of friends that I have right now and guests parang ang suwerte suwerte ko. As a boyfriend, I think and I’m feeling next year is going to be one of those years na magiging boyfriend ako. What I mean is, baka in the next, next, next years, hindi na ako maging boyfriend, baka maging asawa na ako,” he shared.