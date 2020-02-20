“EXCLUSIVE: Sky Quizon on not being related to Dolphy, “Pero alam kong papasa akong Quizon””

Tabing Ilog the Musical actor Sky Quizon takes on the role originally played by John Lloyd Cruz in the new musical.

A lot has changed for Sky Quizon since he left the Pinoy Big Brother house last year. The 21-year-old Speech Communications Graduate from UP Diliman has started off the year with a busy career in showbiz.

“It’s really overwhelming. It was really a big change for me after PBB. Sobrang iba. Alam kong may magbabago pero I didn’t know that it would really be that drastic na big change. Hanggang ngayon hinahabol ko pa rin kung ano yung pagbabagong yun. Pero masaya. But I’m just happy because I think I’m where I think I should be. I’m doing a serye now and a movie,” he told PUSH.

Sky will also be taking on the lead role in the musical remake of the 90s youth-oriented show Tabing Ilog. He will be playing Rovic, John Lloyd Cruz’ character in the original TV series, and said doing live acting on stage is a good challenge for his skills.

READ: PBB Otso housemate Sky Quizon, sinagot ang tanong kung siya ay ‘sexually fluid’

“Iba kasi talaga yung disiplina ng teatro. Iba yung live and entire show you have to be the character. At saka sa rehearsals pa lang I have to be Rovic. Makikita nila, if they think I’m dedicated they’ll see a more dedicated Sky with this project for sure,” he revealed.

Living with just his mom and older sister, Sky clarified that he is not related to the popular showbiz clan he shares the same surname with.

“Most people would ask me that pero hindi po. Pero alam kong papasa akong Quizon (laughs). Hindi ako related kina Dolphy po. I’m the first one in my family na mag-artista. But my family they’re very supportive.

“Since I was in grade school actually kung ano man ang gawin ko, they would be very supportive. Hindi sila imposing na sasabihin nila kung ano dapat gawin ko or i-take ko na course. They’ve just always been happy kung ano man maisip ko na gawin,” he shared.