“EXCLUSIVE: TJ Monterde reveals pushing back wedding plans with KZ Tandingan”

Polyeast Records artist TJ Monterde talks about doing ‘LDR’ with fiancee KZ Tandingan during the national lockdown

After five years of dating, singer TJ Monterded proposed to girlfriend KZ Tandingan on his 30th birthday last December. After meeting through a mutual friend, the low-key musician said he just knew it was time for them to make it official.

“I just felt it. I don’t know. Parang naisip ko na I’ve given ourselves enough time already to grow na kami lang muna. So I guess it’s the right time na magsama na kami. Yun yung parang naging point na naisip ko na we’ve grown enough as individuals. We’re going to continue to grow as individuals pero yung hindi muna kami married. So parang feeling ko okay na, may mga naabot na kami na gusto namin maabot sa careers namin individually so baka this is the perfect time to get married,” he shared with PUSH.

The longtime couple actually chose to spend time apart during the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ). TJ admitted it actually did them good to experience what it feels like to be in a long-distance relationship or LDR.

“I don’t know, kami ni KZ siguro mas gusto lang namin na under one roof kami once we’re married na. Parang yun lang yung idea namin so ngayon kanya kanya muna. The pandemic pushed back plans but it made us better in a way na both kasi kami hindi kami believer ng long-distance relationship (LDR) sa aming dalawa. Alam namin na hindi namin kaya mag-LDR. May mga tao na kaya yun pero alam namin na hindi namin kaya. Pero sa sitwasyon na ‘to, parang LDR na rin ito eh. Hindi ko siya nakikita ng madalas. So yun yung parang na-develop namin, just for this season na kaya naman pala namin with constant communication na ganito yung set-up. At least na-try namin before we get married,” he explained.

With the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) now in place, TJ said he is happy to spend time with his fiancee in person. “I go to her place every now and then naman, siguro mga naka-three times na ako nakapunta sa kanya. Actually siya yung nag gupit ng buhok ko. Inabot ito ng apat na oras (laughs) kasi nag-YouTube lang siya tapos first timer. Ang sakit sakit ng likod ko pero masaya naman kami nung ginupit niya ‘to,” he added.

The Polyeast Records artist, who recently released a new love song “Puhon” on Spotify, said that their church wedding plans have been pushed back to next year. “Totally, as in move na talaga. I proposed December, January we planned agad. She’s the planner out of the two of us. Siguro mga nasa mga 70% na kami ng planning. Nakausap na namin yung coordinator, everybody nakausap na namin. Parang 30% na lang then execution kaya na. Pero yun nga, this happened so we had to move it to next year kasi flights aren’t possible yet and then the venue. Next year na talaga yung wedding namin pero we’re considering getting legally wed. Kino-konsider namin kung puwede pero I don’t know. Maybe,” he shared.

TJ also revealed that part of their wedding plans includes releasing personal compositions in anticipation of their big day. “We actually have plans of releasing songs specifically made for the wedding like merong songs ko and songs niya and songs of us together for the wedding and we’re excited about that part. Isa yun sa mga nausog na plano this year. Kasi we’re supposed to release those songs before the wedding eh hindi muna so wala muna,” he said.