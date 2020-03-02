“EXCLUSIVE: Ylona Garcia celebrates her 18th birthday in honor of her lolo”

Singer-actress Ylona Garcia talks about what it means to officially become an adult this year.

Even before turning 18 last February 28, Ylona Garcia admitted she never planned to have a traditional debut celebration. But she changed her mind when she found out her parents Carie and Peter had something special planned for her at the Palazzo Verde in Las Pinas last February 29, Saturday. “My mom wanted to give me an extravagant debut so I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll do this for you. But everything that I envision is what it has to be under my circumstances.’ She said, ‘Okay, it’s your birthday naman so go lang.’ So then it became the ‘50s theme because when you think of celebrating your birthday, you think about what makes you happy and my happiest memory was with my grandfather and he would always sing songs from the ‘50s and it always made me happy. And he had such a beautiful voice and he shared that with me. So I wanted to share that happiness with everybody, to take them to a world of the ‘50s,” she told PUSH .

For the opening program, Ylona sang a medley of classic romantic songs like ‘Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow’ and “La Vie En Rose,” which kicked off her 18 Roses that included close friends like Robi Domingo, Alex Diaz, and Hayden Kho. “Doing that was hard, the hardest thing I’ve ever done. For the dance, I just thought of guys that have always been there for me ever since I started showbiz and even before pa and that’s who I chose,” she explained.

Ylona also wore a sexy white Patricia Santos gown which she also personally chose. “My peg was to go with something a little more lingerie like but more classy. I was actually thinking of Brigitte Bardot. I love her so much. My grandpa he knew all the old actresses,” she added.

Now that she is officially an adult, Ylona said she has no plans to go on dates this year. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. I have aspirations, I have dreams, that I’m going to work as hard as I can for. And as of now, I’m really just enjoying the single life. But this year the fans can expect big things. I have been working on a lot of things that I’m not able to say just yet. But, the one thing I can say is that on March 2 my song ‘Space’ will be coming out. There’s a music video on YouTube, Spotify, and iTunes. I wrote it. It’s about coming-of-age and the things I didn’t have the courage to say that I do now that I’ve kind of grown into myself,” she shared.