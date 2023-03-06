Exclusives from Peking Duk, Ball Park Music, Ocean Alley and More For Record Store Day 2023

The 16th annual Record Store Day is rapidly approaching, and the powers that be have now unveiled the full list of exclusive Australian releases that will arrive on Saturday, 22nd April. Among the most notable is Peking Duk’s rework of the Savage Garden classic, ‘I Want You’, featuring Darren Hayes. There’s also Ball Park Music’s ‘It’s Nice To Be Alive’ on a 7″, and Underground Lovers’ first ever vinyl pressing of 1999’s Cold Feeling.

Elsewhere, Polish Club will be pressing their ‘Nye_2020_megamix.Exe’ to wax, Ocean Alley‘s 2018 breakthrough LP, Chiaroscuro, will be available in translucent orange vinyl, and emerging R&B act Forest Claudette will deliver a 12″ version of his debut EP, The Year of February. You can see the full list of Australian Record Store Day releases below.

Speaking about their idea to rework Savage Garden’s ‘I Want You’, Peking Duk’s Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles said they wanted to introduce it to the world of “clubs and dance”.

“‘I Want You’ is one of the most iconic songs in history,” the duo said. “Growing up we would play it back-to-back along with all of Savage Garden’s catalogue of incredible music. We had an idea to remix ‘I Want You’ so that the song can be re-introduced again, especially to the world of clubs and dance music.”

Melbourne indie veterans Underground Lovers have been re-releasing their early albums on vinyl over the last couple of years, and band members Glenn Bennie and Vincent Giarrusso said that Cold Feeling was simply next in line. “It has never been released on vinyl before so this is such a thrill,” Bennie and Giarrusso said. “We are so grateful that it can be part of Record Store Day in 2023.”

Record Store Day will take over independent record shops around Australia and the world on Saturday, 22nd April.

Record Store Day Australian Release List 2023

Ball Park Music – It’s Nice To Be Alive – 7″ Vinyl

– It’s Nice To Be Alive – 7″ Vinyl Bluey – Bluey Dance Mode! (Zoetrope Picture Disc) – LP Vinyl

– Bluey Dance Mode! (Zoetrope Picture Disc) – LP Vinyl Close Counters – Soulacosta II Sampler EP – 12″ Vinyl – Sampler Album

– Soulacosta II Sampler EP – 12″ Vinyl – Sampler Album Confidence Man – Re-Tilt EP – Vinyl EO

– Re-Tilt EP Vinyl EO Ella Thompson – A Side ‘Cool Down My Heart’ – B Side ‘Lost’ – 7″ Vinyl

– A Side ‘Cool Down My Heart’ – B Side ‘Lost’ – 7″ Vinyl Forest Claudette – The Year Of February – 12″ Vinyl

– The Year Of February – 12″ Vinyl Gum / Ambrose Kenny-Smith – Minor Setback – 7″ Vinyl

– Minor Setback – 7″ Vinyl Hugo Basclain – Nostalgia Is A Liar – 12″ White Vinyl

– Nostalgia Is A Liar – 12″ White Vinyl Ocean Alley – Chiaroscuro – 2 LP 12″ Translucent Orange Vinyl

– Chiaroscuro – 2 LP 12″ Translucent Orange Vinyl Peking Duk – 7” Vinyl Single, Side A – ‘Spend It’ feat. Circa Waves, Side B – ‘I Want You’ feat. Darren Hayes

– 7” Vinyl Single, Side A – ‘Spend It’ feat. Circa Waves, Side B – ‘I Want You’ feat. Darren Hayes Penny Ikinger – Travels and Travails – Format TBA

– Travels and Travails – Format TBA Polish Club – Nye_2020_megamix.Exe – Transparent Pink LP

– Nye_2020_megamix.Exe – Transparent Pink LP Underground Lovers – Cold Feeling (1999) – White And Clear Vinyl Editions

– Cold Feeling (1999) – White And Clear Vinyl Editions Winterbourne – All But The Sun – Bone LP

