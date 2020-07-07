Executive, legislative given 10 days to comment on petitions vs anti-terror law

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court gave the Executive and the legislative the opportunity to comment on the petitions assailing the constitutionality of Republic Act 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

High Court’s Public Information Chief Atty. Brian Keith Hosaka said respondents were given 10 calendar days from notice to submit their comments.

The four petitions, on the other hand, have been consolidated.

“The four petitions are Petitions for Certiorari and Prohibition with Prayer for Issuance of a Temporary Restraining Order, and Writ of Preliminary Injunction. They all relate to the Republic Act 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020. Thus, the Supreme Court ordered the consolidation of the four petitions, and required the respondents to file their respective comments on the petition and application for TR0 within a period of 10 calendar days from notice,” Hosaka said.

Respondents are Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, other Cabinet secretaries. One petition has included President Rodrigo Duterte as respondent while another petition has included Senate and the House of Representatives. [ac]

