“EXO member Chen getting married, expecting first child with fiancée”

Apart from a statement issued by SM Entertainment, EXO’s Chen also penned a letter to his fans.

SM Entertainment, in a statement issued on Monday, January 13, announced that EXO member Chen is set to get married to his non-celebrity fiancée who also happens to be pregnant.

In a statement published via South Korean entertainment news site Soompi, SM Entertainment revealed that the wedding is set to be held in a private ceremony.

“Chen has met someone precious to him and will be getting married. The bride is a non-celebrity, and the wedding will be held privately with only their families in attendance,” wrote SM Entertainment.

The statement continued: “To respect their families’ opinions, the wedding and everything related to it will be held privately, so we ask fans and reporters for their kind understanding.”

Reassuring fans that Chen will remain as an artist, SM Entertainment concluded the statement by writing: “Chen will continue to work hard as an artist. We ask you to send Chen lots of blessings and messages of celebration.”

According to Soompi, a source confirmed to them that Chen’s fiancée is pregnant but chose not to disclose the identity of the person due to privacy concerns.

“It is true that Chen’s bride-to-be is pregnant,” the source told Soompi.

Meanwhile, Chen also penned a letter (as translated by Soompi) announcing the news to his fans.

“I am writing this because I have something to tell our fans. I don’t know how to start this, and I’m very nervous. Although these words are not enough, I’m writing this letter because I want to honestly tell our fans, who gave us so much love, first,” he wrote.

According to Chen, he first discussed the situation to his agency before putting out words to the public.

“I have a girlfriend I want to spend the rest of my life with. I was worried and concerned about the situations that would arise as a result of this decision, but I had been discussing with the agency and our members because I wanted to announce the news at least a little bit earlier so I wouldn’t surprise you with the sudden news,” he wrote.

Sharing what made him decide to go public, he wrote: “Then, a blessing came my way. I am also taken aback, as I cannot do what I had planned with the agency and members, but this blessing has given me more strength.”

He went on: “I couldn’t lose any more time thinking about when or how I should announce this, so I mustered up my courage.”

He also thanked his fellow EXO members for being open about his decision as well as his fans for the continued support.

“I’m really thankful for my members for genuinely congratulating me after hearing this news, and I deeply thank our fans for sending me so much undeserving love,” he wrote.

He ended his post by writing: “I will never forget this feeling of gratitude, do my best in my place without changing, and return the love you have given me.”