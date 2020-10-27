“EXO members gather to send off Chen as he enters military service”

EXO members bid Chen goodbye as he officially begins his mandatory military service.

On Monday, October 26, EXO members assembled to send off Chen who takes a break from his role as a member of the K-Pop group to carry out his service in the military.

Chen of EXO to enlist in military this month​

Photos from the send-off gathering made rounds online through the group’s fan community on the music-based app Lysn. Among those present in the send-off were Suho, Baekhyun, Sehun, and Chanyeol.

In some of the group photos, EXO members put their hands on Chen’s forehead to cover his newly-cut hair for his service.

A day after he released his new single “Hello,” Chen penned a handwritten letter promising his inevitable return as he expressed his gratitude for the support his fans have given him over the years.

“I’m writing to all of you today is to inform you that I’ll be enlisting in the military on October 26 and to at least say goodbye to you through this letter,” he wrote.

He went on: “During my time in service, I will do my utmost to fulfill my duties in good physical and mental health, so that I can show you growth and improvement when I return and greet you again. In that time, I hope that all of you will also stay as beautiful and healthy as you are now! I’m always grateful to you, and I love you.”

Chen will be the fourth member of EXO to enlist in the South Korean army, after Xiumin, D.O., and Suho.

EXO member Suho announces military enlistment​

EXO is the K-Pop group behind the songs such as “Love Shot,” “Ko Ko Bop,” “Monster,” and “CALL ME BABY.”

The group last came to Manila in 2019 for EXO PLANET #5 – EXplOration.

Meanwhile, EXO has recently been nominated at the American Music Awards (AMAs) for Favorite Social Artist alongside fellow K-Pop groups BTS and NCT as well as American artists Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish. It airs on November 22.