“EXO’s Kai to release a solo album”

Kai of the South Korean pop group EXO is set to release a solo album this year, a representative of their agency, SM Entertainment, said.

“It’s true that Kai is preparing for his solo debut,” said the representative in a statement translated by Korean entertainment website Allkpop.

No further details were given. However, insiders say that the album is tentatively scheduled for a late 2020 release.

Kai, 26, will be the fifth member of EXO to make a solo debut, after Lay, Chen, Suho, and Baekhyun.

He has previously discussed his plans for a solo album in a January interview with GoGoBoi.

“First of all, there are plans. A lot of fans have been anticipating it but this is the first time I’m saying this clearly,” he said.

“I hope everybody can look forward to it,” he added.

Immediately after the announcement of Kai’s solo debut, the hashtags “KAI_IS_COMING,” “KaiSoloIsComing,” “KIM JONGIN,” and “KAI WORLD DOMINATION” trended on Twitter.

Kai, whose real name is Kim Jong-in, debuted as a member of EXO, one of the major players in the K-pop industry, in April 2012.

They are known for their notable songs “Love Shot” “Koko Bop,” “The Eve,” and ”Monster.

The group was supposed to visit the country in February to mark the 8th anniversary of South Korean cosmetics brand Nature Republic.

However, the event has been cancelled amid concerns over the 2019 novel coronavirus.

EXO first visited Manila in 2016 for a 2-day concert as part of EXO’luXion, their second concert tour.

The group held another 2-day concert the following year with EXO’RDIUM. In 2018, they returned for a one-day show as part of their concert tour, “Exo Planet #4 – The ElyXiOn.”

This was followed by 2-day concert in 2019, which is part of EXO’s fifth world tour, “EXO Planet #5 – The EXplOration.”

Aside from EXO, Kai is also a member of its sub unit Exo-K and South Korean supergroup Super M.