Expanded strategy against violent extremism proposed

December 21, 2019

Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana speaks during a meeting with Basulta officials in Sulu on December 19, 2019, where he proposed a new strategy to counter violent extremism. Photo by WESTERN MINDANAO COMMAND

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine military’s Western Mindanao Command is proposing a new strategy to prevent and counter violent extremism.

The Broad Reform against Violent Extremism (BRAVE) program would be an expanded version of the existing Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PAVE) being used by the government.

Under PAVE, former Abu Sayyaf members are provided assistance for livelihood, education, and housing as they return to being civilians or non-combatants. They are also given counseling, medical checks, and skills training.

Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana offered the plan at a meeting with Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi officials in Sulu last Thursday.

The broader reform program would focus on three objectives: eliminating the drivers of violent extremism; comprehensive mainstreaming of former rebels; and sustaining peace and development in the country and in the province, as a whole.

It would depict “the interplay of good governance, law enforcement, and community participation,” Sobejana said.

Edited by KGA

