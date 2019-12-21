Expanded strategy against violent extremism proposed
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine military’s Western Mindanao Command is proposing a new strategy to prevent and counter violent extremism.
The Broad Reform against Violent Extremism (BRAVE) program would be an expanded version of the existing Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PAVE) being used by the government.
Under PAVE, former Abu Sayyaf members are provided assistance for livelihood, education, and housing as they return to being civilians or non-combatants. They are also given counseling, medical checks, and skills training.
Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana offered the plan at a meeting with Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi officials in Sulu last Thursday.
FEATURED STORIES
The broader reform program would focus on three objectives: eliminating the drivers of violent extremism; comprehensive mainstreaming of former rebels; and sustaining peace and development in the country and in the province, as a whole.
It would depict “the interplay of good governance, law enforcement, and community participation,” Sobejana said.
Edited by KGA
Read Next
LATEST STORIES
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.